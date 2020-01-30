Letter Claiming Coronavirus Outbreak in Carson is Fake, Officials Say

Authorities are warning the public Thursday about a fake letter being distributed through email and on Facebook that is falsely claiming "a possible coronavirus outbreak" in Carson.

The letter, which is purporting to be from an official with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, contains false information and has been determined to be a hoax, according to Carson Sheriff's Station Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza.

The Carson Sheriff's Station became aware of the letter being shared on Facebook and through emails Wednesday, and contacted Public Health officials, who confirmed it was fake, Atenza told City News Service.

#PressRelease Beware of False Information, Visit https://t.co/8B5USuRPdY for Verified Case Information. Accurate information will always be distributed officially by @lapublichealth through official channels in a press release and will also be available on the website. pic.twitter.com/RCDlFEcc7D — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) January 30, 2020

"There is NO current threat to public health from the Coronavirus in Los Angeles County," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Public Health officials warned the public to beware of the false information and to visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov for accurate and verified information.