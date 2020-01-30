coronavirus

Letter Claiming Coronavirus Outbreak in Carson is Fake, Officials Say

By City News Service

fake coronavirus letter
Supervisor Janice Hahn

Authorities are warning the public Thursday about a fake letter being distributed through email and on Facebook that is falsely claiming "a possible coronavirus outbreak" in Carson.

The letter, which is purporting to be from an official with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health, contains false information and has been determined to be a hoax, according to Carson Sheriff's Station Public Information Officer Jennifer Atenza.

The Carson Sheriff's Station became aware of the letter being shared on Facebook and through emails Wednesday, and contacted Public Health officials, who confirmed it was fake, Atenza told City News Service.

"There is NO current threat to public health from the Coronavirus in Los Angeles County," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn.

Public Health officials warned the public to beware of the false information and to visit PublicHealth.LACounty.gov for accurate and verified information.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

coronavirusCarson
Local News Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Business Politics Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live Sports Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us