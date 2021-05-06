capitol riot

FBI Still After ‘Worst of the Worst' in Capitol Riot as New Arrests Come at Steady Pace

More than 440 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol siege

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Four months after the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, FBI agents maintain a steady pace of arresting people accused of taking part, as one of the largest criminal investigations in American history keeps growing.

"We're not done rounding up the worst of the worst," said one law enforcement official. "We're not slowing down."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

More than 440 people have been charged with taking part in the Capitol siege, coming from all but five states — Mississippi, North and South Dakota, Vermont and Wyoming. 

U.S. & World

infrastructure plan 9 hours ago

Biden to Push His Big Infrastructure Plan in GOP Stronghold

Idaho 2 hours ago

Shooting at Idaho Middle School Injures 3; Student Captured

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

capitol riotDonald TrumpFBI
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Proud Digital Originals State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video NBCLX Entertainment
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us