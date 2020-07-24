FDA: More Than 600 Sickened by Parasite in Bagged Salad Mixes

The number of people sickened by a parasite infection linked to Fresh Express bagged salad mixes has risen to 641 cases in 11 states, the Food and Drug Administration said Friday.

The intestinal parasite Cyclospora is the cause of the illnesses. Symptoms can include diarrhea, loss of appetite and nausea, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

At the end of June, Fresh Express recalled bagged salad mixes containing iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and carrots with a product code beginning with Z178 or a lower number. The "best buy" date on the products runs up through July 14. Some of the recalled products were sold under the Fresh Express brand; others were sold as store brands.

The products were sold at supermarkets including ALDI, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel Osco, ShopRite and Walmart in 31 states and Washington, D.C.

