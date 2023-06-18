North Carolina

Five people, including 2 juveniles killed in house fire in rural North Carolina

Three adults and two juveniles died in the fire, investigators with the sheriff’s office said.

Five people were killed in a house fire in a rural North Carolina town on Sunday, authorities said.

The Harnett County Sheriff's Office told news outlets that the cause of the fire in the Broadway community was under investigation, and it could provide few details.

Deputies blocked off the road leading to the house as fire officials investigated the cause.

Broadway is about 45 miles (72 kilometers) southwest of Raleigh.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

