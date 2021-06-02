Florida Man Pleads Guilty in Capitol Riot Case

A Florida man who was photographed carrying a large red "Trump 2020" flag inside the Senate chamber during the Capitol riot pleaded guilty Wednesday to reduced charges, NBC News reports.

Paul Allard Hodgkins, 38, of Tampa was arrested Feb. 16 after the FBI said it received a tip identifying him among the hundreds seen in photos and videos inside the Capitol.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Appearing by videoconference Wednesday, Hodgkins pleaded guilty to a single felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. In exchange, the government agreed to drop four other felony charges.

Hodgkins will be sentenced in July. If he is ordered to serve time in prison, he is likely to face far less than the statutory maximum. Federal District Court Judge Randolph Moss said the range under federal guidelines would be between one and two years in prison.

Read the full story at NBCNews.com