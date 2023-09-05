Follow the Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail for perky sips and snacky sweets

What to Know
- The "unique collection of cafés, coffee houses, and tea rooms" is located in Livermore, Pleasanton, Danville, and towns around the region
- If you swing by five places on the trail, snap a pic, and share it on the site, you'll soon enjoy a complimentary Tri-Valley mug
- The Press Café, Inklings Coffee & Tea, and several other brewful places are on the list
KEEPING THE LIGHTS BRIGHT... around Livermore? It's a time-honored tradition in the Tri-Valley town. After all, the city is home to the Centennial Light Bulb, dubbed as "the world's longest burning light bulb," an illuminated icon that has drawn curious visitors to a local fire station for decades. But when those trot-around visitors begin to wear out, they turn to a regional gem that has a way of keeping their own personal bulb bright: The Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail. This isn't an actual trail with lots of cup-shaped signs pointing you hither and yon, but it is a collection of local coffeehouses and tea shops, the sorts of charming locations that serve lively libations, decadent treats, and the chance to sit and unwind for a spell. And if you're planning on roaming from Danville to Pleasanton to Livermore and beyond, the sort of delightful day trip made even lovelier by a latte or a chai, you'll want to keep the trail handy.
A FUN FREEBIE IS NOW BREWING: Visit any five places along the trail, snap a picture, upload it on the site, and you'll be treated to a Tri-Valley mug. And, nope, it doesn't have to be all about the caffeine: You can share a photo of a sweet snack or something else you enjoyed at the shops you choose. And there are quite a few destinations to peruse: The Press Café, Inklings Coffee & Tea, and several other brewful bastions of warm-beveraged goodness are part of the caffeinated cadre. It's a sweet twist for a bountiful region that has long been synonymous with wine. The vineyard scene is strong but so is the chance to savor sip-and-snack spots, the sort of cozy corners that serve a quick cup o' joe, a tumbler of oolong, or a scone to go. For more on the Tri-Valley Caffeine Trail and all of its bright and flavorful offerings, see what's brewing at this site.
