Former Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld Dies at 88

Donald Rumsfeld, who served as defense secretary under both President Gerald Ford and President George W. Bush, has died, according to a statement from his family.

Rumsfeld was 88 and died "in his beloved Taos, New Mexico," according to his family.

Under Bush, Rumsfeld was the architect of the Iraq war, which he used as a test for his strategy of high-tech weapons and light, mobile troop placement.

But as the war dragged on, Rumsfeld's approach was increasingly criticized and Bush announced Rumsfeld's resignation the day after the 2006 elections, when Democrats took control of Congress, using Rumsfeld as a favorite target.

