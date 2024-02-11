This is the deal: If the Super Bowl goes overtime, the wings are free at Buffalo Wild Wings.

The franchise announced that they will be giving away free wings after the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers game went overtime in Super Bowl 58.

"WE GOT OT!! FREE WINGS FOR AMERICA!!" the wings restaurant wrote on the social media platform X.

WE GOT OT!! FREE WINGS FOR AMERICA!!



(incl. 6 free wings at particip. U.S. BWW on 2/26/24 from 2-5 p.m. local. See Terms below for details.) — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 12, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

But how does it work? There's a certain amount of free wings a person can get at their local Buffalo Wild Wings. Everyone in the U.S. can redeem six free boneless or traditional wings at Buffalo Wild Wings on Monday, Feb. 26, from 2 to 5 p.m.

Although it is a great opportunity to eat free food, some social media users replied to the thread, saying that they wish they had given the promotion date closer to the game.

Some of the comments stated: "You trying to make us all forget about it by the distant Monday 26th," and "Why a week and a half later..."

Nothing has been said about the date of the deal being 15 days after the game.

Visit this website for additional terms and details.

Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas offered some eclectic and expensive food and beverage options. Here's how much items cost inside and outside the stadium.