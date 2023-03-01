transgender rights

Girls HS Basketball Team Forfeits Game Because It Refused to Play Against a Team With a Transgender Player

Mid Vermont Christian School had been scheduled to play Long Trail School on Feb. 21

Google Maps

A Vermont Christian high school forfeited a girls basketball game because the opposing team had a transgender player, the head of school said.

Mid Vermont Christian School in Junction had been scheduled to play Long Trail School in Dorset on Feb. 21, but the game never happened.

Vicky Fogg, the head of Mid Vermont Christian School, said the team decided not to participate "because we believe playing against an opponent with a biological male jeopardizes the fairness of the game and the safety of our players."

FINA members voted to restrict transgender women from elite swimming competitions on Sunday.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.

This article tagged under:

transgender rights
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us