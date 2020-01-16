Gov’t Watchdog: White House Violated Law by Freezing Ukraine Aid

The White House violated federal law when it withheld U.S. military aid to Ukraine, the Government Accountability Office concluded in a report released Thursday.

In its decision, the federal government's watchdog agency said the Office of Management and Budget violated the Impoundment Control Act when it held up the security assistance appropriated to the Department of Defense by Congress. The freeze is at the center of the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

"Faithful execution of the law does not permit the President to substitute his own policy priorities for those that Congress has enacted into law," the GAO wrote in its report. "OMB withheld funds for a policy reason, which is not permitted under the ICA."

Trump was impeached last month on charges of abusing his power for pressuring Ukraine to investigate Democratic rivals, and for obstructing Congress' ensuing probe.