Here Are the Winning Numbers for the $1.9 Billion Powerball

The winning numbers for the record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot have been revealed.

The numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a red Powerball of 10.

Monday's drawing was temporarily delayed because a participating lottery had issues processing sales, officials said. The Multi-state Lottery Association would not name which state's lottery was experiencing the delay.

“Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed," the lottery said in a statement to The Associated Press.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The winning numbers and recorded video of the drawing were posted to Powerball's YouTube channel.

The $1.9 billion jackpot, the biggest in lottery history, is for the winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for the cash option, which is valued at $929.1.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on Aug. 3, when a ticket in Pennsylvania won $206.9 million. The longer the game goes without a winner, the bigger the prize.

And with the game’s ultra-long odds of 1 in 292.2 million, there still is a good chance that another drawing will pass without anyone winning the grand prize.

The game is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Drawings are held Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and tickets cost $2.

Think you have a chance at winning the Lottery? Well, you do! But its a very, very small chance. Here are some things that are more likely to happen to you.