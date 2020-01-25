Here’s What You Need to Know About This Year’s Grammys

What to Know The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26.

If the number of nominations received is anything to go by, it should be a good night for Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

People in the entertainment field have their opinions about how the night will play out, so here are their predictions for who’s going to take home what award on Sunday night.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26. If the number of nominations received is anything to go by, it should be a good night for Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Of course, anything can happen, and there’s no telling what the cards inside of the presenters’ envelopes will say. Still, people in the entertainment field have their opinions about how the night will play out, so here are their predictions for who’s going to take home what award on Sunday night.

Record of the Year

The nominees for this category include “Hey, Ma” by Bon Iver, “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.



Mara Kuge, president and founder of Superior Music Corporation, said that she expected either Billie Eilish or Lizzo to win this award.

“I can’t tell you which one it will be, but I can tell you who it won’t be,” she said. “Bon Iver, whose inclusion in the top categories this year is a strange holdover from the early part of last decade.”

Meanwhile, Eric Knight of Persistent Management predicted an upset.

“The biggest surprise of the evening will be Bon Iver, the folk act which will most likely take home either record of the year for ‘Hey Ma’ or album of the year for ‘I, I.’ Maybe even quite possibly both.”

Album of the Year

This category includes “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” by Billie Eilish and “7″ by Lil Nas X. This year, it seems like Billie Eilish has the edge over her competitors.

“I’d lean toward Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ because it’s got a strong underdog backstory of her brother co-writing and producing it,” Kuge said. “Plus, the voters’ kids and grandkids probably have played this 24-7 since it came out.”

Thomas Valentino, an entertainment attorney and contributor to SiriusXM, agreed with Kuge’s choice, saying that “from every perspective – creative, artistic, impact, and edginess – this is easily the Album of the Year.”

Philip Cosores, managing editor of music at Uproxx, agreed.

“The Recording Academy knows they are in need of new blood with more and more major stars skipping the ceremony in recent years,” he said. “Eilish for both Album and Song Of The Year makes total sense given that mission, especially considering her appeal to both rock and pop voters.”

Song of The Year

The nominees in the Song of the Year category include “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish, “Someone You Loved” by Lewis Capaldi, and “Bring My Flowers Now” by veteran country singer Tanya Tucker. That last one may seem out of place, but Mara Kuge said it might actually have a shot.

“The dark horse here could be Tanya Tucker’s ‘Bring My Flowers Now,’ which is not only performed by a legendary artist who, shockingly, has never won a Grammy, but was co-written by Grammy fave Brandi Carlile,” she said.

Thomas Valentino predicted that the award would go to Billie Eilish, saying that “lyrically, it’s hard to ignore the impact of this song.” Meanwhile, Ray Sang, founder and editor of the IndustryMe publicity company, predicted that Lewis Capaldi would win the award.

“It’s striking, emotive, well-written, and come on, let’s face it, that song has been everywhere,” she said. “Wherever you go, that song is guaranteed to be playing on the radio.”

Best New Artist

This category includes such newcomers as Black Pumas and Tank and the Bangas. Unfortunately, neither is expected to win this.

“My money is on Lizzo for Best New Artist not only for the great music that she makes but down to the social impact her music has created,” Ray Sang said. “She continues to redefine the way people look at curvier women and continues to fly the flag for women in music.”

Philip Cosores also chose Lizzo, “whose loveable personality demands a spotlight moment to complete her ascent.” Meanwhile, Thomas Valentino said this award would likely go to Lizzo or Billie Eilish, with the latter performer getting the edge.

“Knowing the personalities and tastes of the Academy voters, I’m going with Billie,” he said.

Best Pop Solo Performance

This category includes “Bad Guy” by Billie Eilish and “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo, but surprisingly, Thomas Valentino believed this was one award neither one of them would win. Instead, he expects to see the honor go to Ariana Grande for “7 Rings.”

“There’s lots of swagger and attitude in this performance,” he said. “And she is probably the best vocalist in the world right now.”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

This category includes such nominees as the Jonas Brothers, Post Malone and Swae Lee, and Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. However, Thomas Valentino expected to see this award go to the unique pairing of Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus in the song “Old Town Road.”

“They will win this because of the story and the sheer creativity,” he said. “And Grammy voters want to show they are hip.”

This story first appeared on CNBC.com. More from CNBC: