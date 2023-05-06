How King Charles III's Coronation Honored His Late Father Prince Philip

Prince Philip may be gone, but he's certainly not forgotten.

During his coronation at Westminster Abbey May 6, King Charles III included a special tribute to his late father, who passed away in April 2021 at age 99.

The Byzantine Chant Ensemble performed Greek Orthodox music during the ceremony as a tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, who was born in Greece 1921. He was born a member of both the Greek and Danish royal families. The Byzantine Chant Ensemble's performance was part of a large set of musical pieces created especially for Charles' historic day.

In total, 12 pieces of new music were commissioned for Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation, with many being personally selected by the king to showcase talent from across the United Kingdom and Commonwealth. Some of the works included the Coronation Anthem by Andrew Lloyd Webber, a Coronation March by Patrick Doyle and an organ solo embracing musical themes from countries across the Commonwealth by Iain Farrington.

Webber previously explained the inspiration for his commissioned work of art, titled "Make a Joyful Noise."

"I am incredibly honored to have been asked to compose a new anthem for The Coronation," the Tony Award-winning composer stated in February. "My anthem includes words slightly adapted from Psalm 98. I have scored it for the Westminster Abbey choir and organ, the ceremonial brass and orchestra. I hope my anthem reflects this joyful occasion."

The official royal harpist, Alis Huws, also performed in recognition of the Charles' relationship with Wales. Formerly the Prince of Wales, Charles spent a semester studying Welsh at Aberystwyth University in his youth.

Charles' accession to the throne occurred on Sept. 8 when his mother Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 after reigning over the monarchy for 70 years. The 74-year-old was formally proclaimed king by the Accession Council on Sept. 10.

The coronation is strictly a religious ceremony that dates back to 1154.

Among the members of the royal family in attendance were Charles' sons Prince William and Prince Harry as well as William's wife Kate Middleton and their kids Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5. Harry's wife Meghan Markle remained in the U.S. with their children, Archie and Lilibet, 23 months, as the occasion fell on Archie's 4th birthday.

William, who's first in line to the throne, will present his father with the Stole Royal and the Robe Royal during the ceremony while George will walk in the procession and carry Charles' robes inside Westminster Abbey.

William and Kate previously gushed about their first-born's role in the event. "His parents are very excited and delighted that he is a page," a spokesperson for the couple said a statement April 14. "It's something that his parents have thought long and hard about and are very much looking forward to — and I'm sure George is too."

