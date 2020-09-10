Lebanon

Huge Fire Breaks Out at Beirut Port a Month After Explosion

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility, which was decimated by the Aug. 4 explosion when nearly 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrates detonated

Workers continue to remove debris, damaged cars, and destroyed warehouses from last month's explosion at the Ports Free Zone on September 8, 2020 in Beirut, Lebanon.
Photo by Haytham Al Achkar/Getty Images

A huge fire broke out Thursday at the Port of Beirut, triggering panic among residents a month after the massive explosion.

A column of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames leaping from the ground.

The Aug. 4 explosion killed more than 190 people, injured around 6,500 and damaged thousands of buildings in the Lebanese capital. The sight of another huge fire a month later created panic among residents traumatized by last month's explosion.

State-run National News Agency said the fire was at a warehouse where tires are placed. It added that firefighters are dealing with the blaze.

This article tagged under:

LebanonBeirut
