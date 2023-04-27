Human Remains Found in Drought-Stricken Lake Mead ID'd as Man Who Disappeared in 1998

Human remains found at diminished Lake Mead in Nevada have been identified as those of 52-year-old Claude Russell Pensinger, of Las Vegas, who disappeared in 1998, Clark County said in a statement Wednesday.
The remains were found on three different dates — July 25, Aug. 6 and Aug. 16 — but all were his, the office said. They were found on the shoreline of Boulder Beach, on the Nevada side of the huge reservoir north of Hoover Dam.
A cause of death was not determined, Clark County said in the statement.
An article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal from July 20, 1998, said Pensinger was fishing when he disappeared from his boat, which was found running in circles, the newspaper reported Wednesday.
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
As water levels at Lake Mead dropped, a number of sets of humans remains were found, including a series of discoveries starting last May.