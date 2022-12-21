Ice Skate Where ‘the Sand Meets the Snow'

What to Know Paséa Hotel & Spa

The Huntington Beach hotel's beach-close ice rink is open through Jan. 1, 2023; closed Christmas Day

$35 for 90 minutes

IF CHRISTMAS WEEK... is indeed the most magical stretch of the calendar — and storybooks, cinematic bonbons, and adorable old tales tell us this is so — then we can expect to see some unlikely and thrilling sights. Those unusual encounters might involve coming upon a colossal tree, or a teddy bear full of whimsical wattage, or even an ice rink that's next to the ocean. In Southern California, that last example does happen, on occasion, and you don't even need to wait for a magical moment to experience it. You'll simply need to make your way to Paséa Hotel & Spa, in Huntington Beach, for a salty-air'd spin at the alfresco attraction.

BUT DON'T WAIT TOO LONG, for when the holidays bid us adieu, the shimmery sight must melt away. The final day is New Year's Day, which feels like a perfect occasion to ice skate, with hope-filled aspiration, near the Pacific's powerful beauty. Think of the outdoorsy act as a way of matching two unlikely forces: ice and a sunny and sandy SoCal setting. Surely that meet-up has some magic to it? Your 90-minute skate session is $35 and your skate rental is included. And if you need something to toast-up your chilly ocean-close adventure? There are firepits available for rent, with cocktails, bites to warm the tum, and other temptations.

CHEERS! There's a Veuve Clicquot happening over the ice rink's final week, and special theme evenings, too, like a DJ Night devoted to Holiday Hits on Dec. 31.