Kings sign veteran forward Crowder to free-agent contract

Help has arrived for the Kings.

Amid an 8-10 start to the 2024-25 NBA season, the Kings officially signed veteran forward Jae Crowder ahead of Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Kings did not disclose the terms of the contract.

ESPN's Shams Charania first reported Tuesday, citing sources, that the Kings were "close" to signing Crowder.

Crowder, 34, reportedly worked out with the Kings this summer after spending the 2023-24 season as a serviceable reserve with the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 6.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.8 steals over 23.1 minutes per game.

The free-agent contract with Crowder comes as the Kings deal with a rash of frontcourt injuries. Sacramento announced Tuesday that forward Trey Lyles is out three to four weeks with a calf strain sustained during the team's 130-109 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday at Golden 1 Center.

Additionally, guard/forward DeMar DeRozan, who missed three games with lower back tightness before returning Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers, experienced lower back muscle inflammation after Monday's game and will be listed as out Wednesday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, per the Kings.

To make matters worse, all of this comes as the Kings ride a four-game losing streak into their matchup with the Timberwolves in Minnesota. Per Charania, Crowder is expected to be available for Wednesday's game.

Whether or not Sacramento's Crowder addition helps the team overcome its recent rough stretch -- and its injuries -- remains to be seen.

