The first ‘Corgi Nation Vacation' prepares to romp at Pismo Beach

Stout sweethearts will make a splash at the surfside getaway.

By Alysia Gray Painter

What to Know

  • 2024 Pismo Beach Corgi Getaway
  • Sept. 6-8, 2024
  • A beach fest, a wine party, and more events are on the schedule

PISMO AND POOCHES? They're a strong and true-hearted pairing, whatever the season. Spend any time in the beach town and you'll see a few handsome hounds trotting by with their owners, perhaps heading to spot near the ocean or another sweet Central Coast adventure. But when Sept. 7 arrives, a whole caboodle of canine cuties will call upon the Pacific-close burg for some rollicking and utterly romp-ified merrymaking. It's a "Corgi Nation Vacation," the So Cal Corgi Nation's first-ever Corgi Getaway. If you know the Southern Californian Corgi contingent, then you're merrily aware of their mondo beach meet-ups where hundreds of stout sweethearts show for games, costume contests, and snuggles.

THE CORGI-LOVING GROUP... is moving temporarily north, to Pismo Beach, from Sept. 6-8. That means the northern Fido factions may have a chance to romp alongside the Southern Californians, and those Corgis from the inland areas of the Golden State. It is, in fact, an excellent meet-up spot for Corgi lovers. There's plenty on the schedule: A VIP luau on Friday evening, the main beach festival on Saturday, Sept. 7, and a wine tasting that evening. A goodbye brunch is the final event of the adorable multi-day lark. Read all the details about hotels, happenings, and what to expect before booking your passage to Pismo. Ever seen a playful pack of Corgis ruling a stretch of sunny sand? Here's your chance.

