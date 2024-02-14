1 dead, dozens injured in shooting at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration

A party turned into chaos and tragedy in Kansas City Wednesday when 22 people, including children, were shot during Super Bowl celebrations, leaving one dead.

This all happened just three days after the Chiefs won it all against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas.

“Kansas City and San Francisco shared a thrilling and joyous moment over an incredible football game. Today, what should have been a celebration is now heartbreaking,” said Mayor London Breed on X.

She added that she reached out to Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas to offer her “support and love during this difficult and tragic time.”

"We became part of this statistic of too many Americans, those who have experienced or been part of or connected to a mass shooting,” said Lucas. “That is something that I hope we all recognize is highly problematic for all of us.”

Chiefs fan Katie Beeks was 1,500 miles away in San Francisco Wednesday, remembering the celebration at Chiefs bar, BuzzWorks in SoMa on Sunday.

Instead, she said she watched the chaotic scenes unfold on a live stream.

“I had a wide variety of friends that were downtown and everybody was in a group text just trying to find people and just making sure everybody was OK, and obviously, I’m not there but I’m just in the group text kind of witnessing everything happening live as it was going on,” said Beeks.

Police continue their investigation into who is responsible. They took three people into custody and said the shooting is not terrorism-related.

“They're gonna have to do something to keep it safe for the community and the fans because we all want to go, we all want to celebrate the team and be there but nobody wants to risk their lives,” said Beeks.