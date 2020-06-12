Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor, sheriff's officials said.

On June 9, the Orange County Sheriff's Department was called to a San Clemente neighborhood around 9 a.m. They were responding to a stabbing that apparently occured during a dispute between neighbors.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times during the altercation. The victim transported himself to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted an unknown bail amount and was released from custody.

No further details were immediately available.