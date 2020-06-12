Orange County

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s Son Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing Neighbor

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon.

By Whitney Irick

Eric McCandless/Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

The son of NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was arrested this week after allegedly stabbing his neighbor, sheriff's officials said.

On June 9, the Orange County Sheriff's Department was called to a San Clemente neighborhood around 9 a.m. They were responding to a stabbing that apparently occured during a dispute between neighbors.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar allegedly stabbed his neighbor multiple times during the altercation. The victim transported himself to the hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

U.S. & World

Minneapolis 14 hours ago

Live Updates: Starbucks Reverses on BLM Clothing; Clemson to Remove Name of Pro-Slavery Politician

coronavirus 2 hours ago

CDC Posts Long-Awaited Tips for Minimizing Everyday Risk Amid Pandemic

Adam Abdul-Jabbar was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted an unknown bail amount and was released from custody.

No further details were immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Orange CountySAN CLEMENTE
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us