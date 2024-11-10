Kevin Durant

Report: KD to miss Suns-Kings, at least two weeks with calf injury

By Angelina Martin

The Kings reportedly won't have to worry about 14-time NBA All-Star Kevin Durant when they play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.

The star forward sustained a left calf strain in the Suns' win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday, citing sources.

The Suns own an 8-1 record to start the 2024-25 NBA season thanks largely in part to Durant's sizzling play. He is averaging 27.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists on 55.3-percent shooting from the field and 43 percent from 3-point range through nine games this season.

With Team USA this summer, Durant was sidelined for the first five exhibition games with a calf strain before helping America bring home a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Kings enter Sunday's game at Footprint Center against the Western Conference-leading Suns with a 5-4 record, and now their main focus will be on stopping Devin Booker and Bradley Beal instead of Durant.

Durant will be re-evaluated in two weeks, but should he need to miss additional time, his status also could be in question for the Suns' game against the Golden State Warriors on Nov. 30 in Phoenix.

