A split moment decision by a Texas teacher on Thursday saved the life of one of her students.

Carly Jane Lovelace, an English teacher at Krum High School, was teaching her class Thursday morning when one of her students jumped from her chair in a panic.

"We were in chapter two of a novel. We were so into it you could have heard a pin drop in the room and then the next thing I knew my student is up," said Lovelace.

The student ran into the hallway but was quickly followed by her teacher.

"If I hadn't taken the time to know her behaviors, her facial expressions, and her mood day to day, I wouldn't have known in that instant something was majorly wrong," Lovelace said.

SAVING A CHOKING CHILD

Lovelace immediately wrapped her arms around the student and began performing the Heimlich maneuver.

"In the moment, I was just emotionless, I had tunnel vision, I knew what had to be done and the goal was to get whatever was in there out," she said.

After several attempts, the cap of a water bottle finally dislodged and flew across the floor, then the student collapsed into Lovelace's arms.

STUDENT AND TEACHER 'HUG IT OUT'

"She needed to cry, she needed a big 'momma hug' and I needed it too," Lovelace said. "We just needed to hold each other and say this happened, it's over and it's going to be OK."

"Mrs. Lovelace's instant action is truly heroic," said Krum ISD Superintendent Dr. Jason Cochran. "Seeing this student embrace Mrs. Lovelace for so long after being saved is inspiring to me and inspiring to others in the profession; that relationship right there is why teachers come into this profession."

NOT LOVELACE'S FIRST TIME USING HEIMLICH

Lovelace used to teach preschool and not only had training on Heimlich but also experienced using it to help younger students years prior.

"This is the first time the child was taller than me," said Lovelace.

The student speaks Spanish primarily and Lovelace told her in Spanish they would always be family.

"This could have easily gone a different way, I'm glad we both weren't hurt," said Lovelace.

The student received the proper medical attention by the school nurse and is doing OK.