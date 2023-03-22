The roof of a Montebello business was damaged Wednesday by what the National Weather Service described as a small tornado during another day of severe weather in Southern California.

Debris from the roof was scattered in a parking lot and on streets around the building. Several cars were damaged by flying debris.

A small tornado tore the roof off of a Montebello business and caused damage to nearby parked vehicles. As seen on NBC4 News on March 22, 2023.

Video from witnesses showed debris moving in a rotating pattern above the building, identified by signs as Royal Paper Box Company.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. Workers were evacuated from the building.

"It felt like somebody was hitting the wall with iron bars," a witness told NBCLA. "I saw trash flying around, trees falling down. Even our wrought iron gate is torn up. I'm just thankful no one was injured."

The Montebello Fire Department is working to assess the damage caused by a small tornado, that tore the roof of of a business. As seen on NBC4 News on March 22, 2023.

The cell that spawned the severe conditions moved through the northeast, but appear to weaken as it moved through Covina, Glendora and other communities. The system likely produced rain and small hail as it entered the foothills and mountains.

Police advised people to avoid the area of Washington Boulevard from Greenwood to Vail avenues.

The damaging winds followed a day of severe weather that included a tornado warning Tuesday night for central Ventura County and southwestern Los Angeles County. The system was expected to move out late Wednesday, but not before another wave of scattered showers.

We've received lots of questions regarding what is a landspout vs. a tornado. A landspout IS a tornado. It usually causes less damage than a "typical" tornado. Check out this Weather-Ready Nation graphic explaining the differences of a couple different tornado types. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/d235TUXXlM — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 22, 2023

In Carpinteria, the Weather Service was investigating whether a landspout tornado caused damaged at a mobile home park in the Santa Barbara County community.

Tornadoes are rare, but not unprecedented in Southern California.

Tuesday's warning was issued 40 years to the month after a tornado packing winds between 113 and 157 mph swept through neighborhoods south of downtown Los Angeles, destroying homes and businesses, flipping cars, hurling debris and ripping part of the roof from the LA Convention Center. Nine people were killed. More than 150 buildings were damaged or destroyed. More than 30 people were injured.

When a tornado warning is issued, anyone in the warning area is advised to move to a basement -- if you happen to have one -- or interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Stay away from windows.

If you're outdoors or in a mobile home or car, it's best to find more substantial shelter and protection from flying debris.