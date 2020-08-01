Hollywood

LASD Denies Its Employees Attended Hollywood Party

By City News Service

LASD logo

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Saturday denied that the people shown on a video attending a raucous, mask-optional party at a popular Hollywood saloon were department employees.

"The persons identified in the video are not employees of the Sheriff's Department and this event was not hosted by the LASD," the department said in a social media post. "As soon as we became aware of allegations of deputies attending a party in violation of health orders, we initiated an inquiry in an attempt to validate the information or misinformation. If further details are discovered and action is warranted, we will take appropriate administrative action,"

According to various social media posts, the event occurred sometime Friday at the Sassafras Saloon, 1233 Vine St., an 80-year-old Southern-themed bar with live music played from a second-floor balcony.

Bars have been closed by order of Gov. Gavin Newsom since late June as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The website KnockLA posted a video that allegedly showed people arriving for "the LASD party" and being asked if they had a temperature before they were admitted.

