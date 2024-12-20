LeBron breaks Kareem's all-time minutes mark in Sac, where he debuted

It’s a full-circle moment for LeBron James in Sacramento.

With his tenth minute played in the Los Angeles Lakers’ game against the Kings at Golden One Center on Thursday, James surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s record for most NBA regular-season minutes played with 57,447 minutes.

Another career milestone for LeBron in Sac 😳 pic.twitter.com/S8kMRiFREz — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 20, 2024

James, 39, who made his league debut against the Kings in Sacramento back in 2003, entered Thursday having played 57,437 regular-season minutes – just nine shy of Lakers and NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar at 57,446 minutes.

Abdul-Jabbar’s record stood for over 35 years after he broke Elvin Hayes’ mark of 50,000 on Feb. 14, 1986.

Congrats to @KingJames of the @Lakers for becoming the NBA's all-time leader in TOTAL MINUTES PLAYED in the regular season! pic.twitter.com/XsiKE57OjB — NBA (@NBA) December 20, 2024

Records are meant to be broken, but as it stands, it will take time for someone to break the Lakers star’s record, with San Antonio Spurs guard Chris Paul having played the second most career minutes by an active player at 44,052 minutes.

Two of the many constants in James’ legendary, 22-season career are work ethic and longevity.

“You sure know how to make me feel ancient,” James quipped to a reporter when asked about breaking the record after Los Angeles’ shootaround at the Golden 1 Center.

“It’s just a commitment to the craft and to the passion and love I have for the game. I don’t take much time in the offseason.

“A little bit more time now, I didn’t take much time in the offseason, no matter if I was making the 10 Finals appearances back to back and just always trying to keep my body in tip-top shape.”

The four-time MVP, four-time champion and 20-time All-Star is already the league’s all-time minutes leader, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s previous minutes record of 66,297 in 2023.

James, who is averaging 22.8 points on 49.2 percent shooting, with 8.0 rebounds and 9.1 assists in 24 games this season, also credits his low volume of injuries and overall availability.

“And I’ve been able to play a lot of minutes and for the most part of my career be injury-free and be available,” James added. “I don’t want to say injury-free.

“We all have our injuries in this league and in this sport. But to be available for the majority to my teammates, to the three franchises I played for is something I took very seriously.”

Few understand James' longevity like Sacramento.

