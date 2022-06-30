Carlsbad

LEGOLAND Reveals Brick-or-Treat Dates

The not-too-scary Halloween extravaganza returns to the Carlsbad theme park in September.

By Alysia Gray Painter

LOCK + LAND, Chip Litherland
  • LEGOLAND California is in Carlsbad
  • Enjoy Brick-or-Treat from Sept. 17 through Oct. 29 (select dates)
  • Halloween decorations, trick-or-treat opportunities, more

HOW'S YOUR LEGO TOWER DOING? The giant click-by-click colossus you and the kids build each summer? Oh, it isn't a tower but a castle? That is definitely a worthy project, too. Summertime and structures, the kind made of colorful bricks, are a well-established pairing, and plenty of people take on finish-by-August goals that involve all sorts of LEGO-based buildings. But we should also keep an eye on fall, for LEGO-haunting happenings, specifically the event that pulls its cape close each September, and gives a ghoulish chuckle, all to give trick-or-treaters a few sweet thrills. It's...

BRICK-OR-TREAT, at LEGOLAND California in Carlsbad, and it will soon return for a September-into-October run, filling Saturday nights with eeky glee. The first date? It's Sept. 17, and it will bid us a frightful farewell on Oct. 29. You'll want to eye the specific dates, before making your plans, and peruse all of the offerings, from trick-or-treating to the entertainment to all of the Halloween-y scene (yep, there shall be plenty of eerie icons created out of the beloved bricks. Kids between the ages of 2 and 12 can enjoy the trick-or-treat fun, but all guests will want to take in the seasonal vibes.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE: Brick-or-Treat is a perennially popular party, so best secure your admission well before autumn arrives, and definitely before your summer LEGO structure is complete.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

This article tagged under:

CarlsbadHalloweenFamily FunLegolandLegoland California
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us