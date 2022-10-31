California

List: Where Lucky Lottery Tickets have Been Sold in California

By Telemundo Digital

These days, Powerball fever is in full swing as the Monday night jackpot has soared past $1 billion for only the second time in history.

The lucky one can take the cash prize of $497.3 million, after taxes, or receive the full amount in 30 payments for the next 29 years.

Powerball is played in 45 states of the country, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgins. The lottery is not played in Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

So where have the lucky tickets been sold in California? Here are the places where the juiciest lottery tickets have been sold, according to the California Lottery.

  1. Morro Bay: An Albertsons supermarket sold a Powerball ticket for $699 million, one of the biggest prizes in the history of this lottery in the United States.  Address: 730 Quintana Road.
  2. Sacramento: A Powerball ticket was sold at a 7 Eleven store for $316 million.  Address: 6591 Wyndham Drive.
  3. Moreno Valley: Sunnymead liquor store sold a SuperLotto ticket for $13 million.  Address: 24121 Sunnymead Boulevard.
  4. South Pasadena: A Powerball ticket was sold at G&M Food Mart and Chevron gas station for $1.3 million.  Address: 1400 Mission Street.
  5. Blythe: A Powerball ticket was sold at a Valero gas station for $1.2 million.  Address: 14021 W. Hobson Way.
How is the Powerball played?

Winning the May prize requires you to match all six drawn numbers. That results in a chance of winning 1 in 292,201,338.

You can also earn money by hitting less than six numbers. The lowest amount you can earn is $4.

Each ticket costs $2, though you can pay an additional $1 for the Power Play option, which multiplies non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five, or 10 times the amount. An exception to this is the Power Play prize for hitting five numbers, as it always doubles to $2 million if you win.

