Two Critical, Four Hospitalized and Many Injured in Malibu Balcony Collapse

Two people were hospitalized in critical condition Saturday and nine more were reported injured when a rented residential balcony collapsed onto a Malibu beach.

The collapse was reported about 5:30 p.m. at the 20000 block of W. Pacific Coast Highway, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

Everyone who fell was evacuated off the beach -- two were taken to trauma centers in critical condition and four others suffered less serious injuries, said L.A. County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores.

Descriptions of the victims were not disclosed.

The homeowner said she rented the home for the weekend with a limit of six people inside but that neighbors called to tell her 30 people were there. She said she was on the phone ordering the tenants to leave when the collapse occurred, according to reports.

Video broadcast from the scene showed the remnants of the balcony scattered on the rocky beach.