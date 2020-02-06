Man Accused in Aliso Viejo Salon Bombing Charged With Financial Fraud

The man accused of killing his former girlfriend and business partner with a powerful package bomb at a day spa in Aliso Viejo has been indicted on new, unrelated fraud charges, according to court documents.

Stephen William Beal, 61, is accused in a newly unsealed two-count indictment of failing to report a $350,000 windfall from his wife's death in the year after he filed for bankruptcy.

Beal was previously indicted in March, 2019, on charges he used a weapon of mass destruction to murder 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak and injure two others in the explosion on May 15, 2018. He has pleaded not guilty.

Federal prosecutors said in a court filing last month the U.S. Justice Department had not yet decided whether or not it would seek the death penalty in the bombing.

The U.S. Attorney General's "Capital Case Review Committee" met with Beal's defense lawyer last November in Washington, D.C., according to the filing, which also requested a delay in the criminal proceeding.

"The parties believe it is difficult to set motion and other deadlines without a decision from the Attorney General," prosecutors wrote, referring to the death penalty decision.

Beal was arrested two days after the bombing. Federal agents said they had discovered what appeared to be an unregistered explosive device during a search of his home. The charge was dismissed after experts could not be certain the device met the legal definition.

Beal was arrested again in 2019 after agents said items used to construct the bomb were similar to materials found in Beal's car and home, and Beal was allegedly recorded on security video buying cardboard boxes similar to the one used in the bomb.

Beal and Krajnyak had dated, and Beal remained her business partner in the salon after the romantic relationship ended, investigators said in a court filing.

The new indictment says Beal filed for bankruptcy in late 2009 but never reported he'd received a large settlement after a dispute with an insurance company following the death of his wife.

He was indicted on one count each of concealment of bankruptcy assets and fraudulent transfer and concealment of funds.

Beal allegedly received a $350,000 payment from the life insurance company in April, 2011, then distributed some of the funds to brokerage accounts and to at least one of the debts listed under the bankruptcy petition.

Beal's defense attorney did not immediately reply to NBC4's inquiries via phone or email.