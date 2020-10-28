Man Accused of Illegally Changing Florida Governor's Address in Voter Database

A man is facing charges after authorities said he illegally changed the address of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a voter database.

Anthony Steven Guevara, 20, was arrested Tuesday on charges of altering voter registration without knowledge or consent and accessing a computer or electronic device without authorization, according to a Collier County Sheriff's Office arrest report.

The report said DeSantis had gone to his assigned polling location to vote Monday when he was advised that someone had altered his primary address in the Florida Voter Database.

DeSantis hadn't authorized the change and immediately contacted the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

Investigators tracked the IP address that requested the address change to a home in Naples where Guevara was present when authorities executed a search warrant, the report said.

Collier County Sheriff's Office

When authorities searched Guevara's computer, they found evidence that he had conducted Google searches for "Florida My Vote" and "Florida Governor,' the report said. He had also accessed the website DOS.MyFlorida.com, and had visited the Wikipedia page for DeSantis, the report said.

FDLE officials believe Guevara also accessed the voter registrations of United States Sen. Rick Scott and sports celebrities Michael Jordan and LeBron James, but made no changes.

"I am proud of the quick and detailed work of our agents on this case," FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a statement. "FDLE is committed to ensuring the voting rights of Florida citizens are protected, and we will continue to work with our local, state and federal partners in ensuring the security of our elections."

Guevara was booked into the Collier County Jail where he was ordered held on $5,000 bond. Attorney information wasn't available.