Death of Baby Cut From Mother’s Womb Ruled Homicide

The death of the newborn baby who was cut from his mother’s womb last month has been ruled a homicide by the Cook County Medical Examiner.

According to an autopsy conducted Saturday, Yovanny Jadiel Lopez died from a lack of oxygen and blood to his brain.

The medical examiner’s report said that the infant boy died from “complications of anoxic encephalopathy and intrauterine hypoxia,” and also cited “maternal assault and demise” in its findings.

Lopez was brought to Advocate Christ Medical Center after he was cut from 19-year-old Marlen Ochoa’s womb in a brutal attack on April 23.

Police believe that two women, identified as Desiree and Clarisa Figueroa, brought Lopez to the hospital and claimed that Clarisa had given birth to him, and he was taken to the intensive care unit, where he remained until he died on Friday morning.

Desiree and Clarisa Figueroa are facing murder charges in connection with Marlen Ochoa’s death, and could face additional charges in the infant’s death.