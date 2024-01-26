Melt over the Golden State's gooey goodies at the California Artisan Cheese Festival

What to Know 18th Annual California Artisan Cheese Festival

March 22-24, 2024 at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Santa Rosa

$65 Marketplace entry; tours, crawls, and other events are separately priced

AT NEARLY TWO DECADES OLD — make that two delicious decades — the California Artisan Cheese Festival is a piquant powerhouse in our state's innovative dairyrealm, that special place where all sorts of sliceable, noshable, super-creamy concoctions come to be. The Artisan Cheese Tasting and Marketplace has become something of a spotlight event for the springtime celebration, which makes sense, given the tempting fact that so many makers of bespoke Bries and blues gather to give out tastes and talk with fans. And while you'll want to make plans to be at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds and Event Center for the March 24 to-do, which also features winemakers, brewmasters, and fancy food experts, booking a tour or two is a popular way to dive deeper into the melty marvel of a meet-up. But important to know: Tours do have limited spaces, so booking well ahead of the late-March gathering is essential.

THE FIVE FARM & PRODUCER TOURS... on the 2024 roster include "Truly Artisan," "Flagship Creameries and Boozy Purveyors," "Heavy Cheese Hitters and Sparkling Mead," and "Approachable, Yet Refined With Cozy Lunch Vibes." Oh yes, and there shall be adorable animals to admire if you choose to join "Andersen Valley — Behind the Scenes Wines & Friendly Lunch With Goats" (sheep, too, will make cute cameos). Each adventure has some specific stops, so you'll want to peruse all, especially if there is a particular place you'd like to visit (for example, Valley Ford Creamery is part of Tour A, the "Truly Artisan" experience). The tours are priced separately, and, for sure, places will fill up long before the first weekend of spring arrives. Prices, links, and more cheesy cheer, which may be the best sort of cheer, may be found here.