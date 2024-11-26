Mike Brown

NBA fines Kings coach Brown $35K for ‘aggressively pursuing' official

By Taylor Wirth

NBC Universal, Inc.

Mike Brown paid the price for his interaction with a referee in Sunday's 108-103 loss to the Brooklyn Nets at Golden 1 Center.

The NBA fined Brown $35,000 for "aggressively pursuing" referee Scott Twardoski, the league's Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations, Joe Dumars announced Tuesday morning.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

The incident occurred in the second quarter after officials neglected to call what Brown believed to be a foul on a Colby Jones drive.

"I thought Colby got hit going to the rim," Brown told reporters after the game. "I just wanted to show our guys that, 'Hey, we all need to fight.' I'm [going to] try to fight, you guys try to fight and see if we can find a way to get ourselves into the game and, you know, if we're going to go down, we're going to go down swinging."

Brown was assessed a technical foul shortly after the outburst, but on Tuesday, received further disciplinary action in the form of a hefty fine.

U.S. & World

Food & Drink 15 mins ago

Here are the fruits and vegetables from Mexico that could see higher prices from Trump tariffs

Donald Trump 29 mins ago

Trump's latest tariff plan aims at multiple countries. What does it mean for the US?

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Mike Brown
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay Weather Weather Alerts State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers Newsletters Decision 2024 California Live Entertainment Video Traffic
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us