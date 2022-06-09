Houston

Missing Girl Found ‘Alive and Well' 40 Years After Parents' Remains Discovered in Texas

'Baby Holly,' now 42, is in contact with her extended biological family

By Brian Roth

Family photo of Tina Gail Linn, Hollie Marie Clouse, and Harold Dean Clouse. Murdered in 1980 and discovered in early 1981, Hollie's body was never found and it is possible she is still alive.
Identifinders International

A baby girl who went missing four decades ago after her parents were found slain in Texas has finally been found and is "alive and well," investigators say.

Tina and Harold Clouse Jr., were found dead in a wooded area in Houston in 1981 but their names were unknown until genetic research revealed their identities last year, according to a news release from Texas prosecutors. The Florida couple had died from an apparent homicide but their baby, Holly Marie, was never found.

Holly Marie Clouse in a 1980 photo a few weeks before she and her parents went missing from Lewisville, Texas.
FHD Forensics / Family History Detectives
Holly Marie Clouse in a 1980 photo a few weeks before she and her parents went missing from Lewisville, Texas.

Relatives have been searching for answers since the disappearance but finally got a break in the case after four decades.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Baby Holly has been located alive and well and is now 42 years of age," prosecutors said in a news release. "Holly has been notified of the identities of her biological parents and has been in contact with her extended biological family and they hope to meet in person soon.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he was "extremely proud of the exceptional work done" to unite the family.

Prosecutors did not say where Holly was located and the circumstances of her upbringing.

U.S. & World

capitol riot Jun 7

Jan. 6 Insurrection Hearings: How to Watch and What to Know

Donald Trump 2 hours ago

Live Updates: Capitol Riot Hearings to Open; Injured Officer Set to Testify

"Thank you to all of the investigators for working so hard to find Holly. I prayed for them day after day and that they would find Holly and she would be alright," said Donna Casasanta, Holly's grandmother."

The investigation into the murders of Holly's biological parents is ongoing. Anyone with information about their deaths is asked to contact the Texas Attorney General's Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit at coldcaseunit@oag.texas.gov.

Copyright NBC DFW

This article tagged under:

HoustonFloridamissing personcold casemurder investigation
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us