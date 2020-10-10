Surrogate

Mom Agrees to Carry Her Daughter's Baby in Ultimate Act of Love

After watching her daughter struggle with infertility for years, Julie Loving stepped in with a life-changing offer

By Kait Hanson

Julie Loving, 51, her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, 29, and Breanna's husband.
Courtesy Breanna Lockwood

Julie Loving is giving a whole new meaning to a mother doing anything for her child. The 51-year-old offered to become a “surrograndma” and serve as the gestational carrier for her 29-year-old daughter’s baby.

“It’s been a textbook pregnancy,” Loving, who is 35 weeks along, told TODAY Parents. “Everything’s been perfect.”

Loving’s daughter, Breanna Lockwood, had struggled with infertility for years, experiencing four failed embryo transfers, two miscarriages and an ectopic pregnancy. After a dilation and curettage (D&C) procedure left Lockwood with problematic scar tissue in her uterus, she and her husband Aaron turned to the idea of using a gestational carrier.

gestational carrier is a woman who carries and delivers the biological child of someone else without using any of her own eggs or DNA.

“Most Americans cannot afford a gestational carrier,” said Lockwood’s fertility specialist, Dr. Brian Kaplan of Fertility Centers of Illinois. “It’s over $100,000.”

Lockwood shared that her mom had come to her multiple times wanting to carry, but she refused.

“I was really in a sad place,” explained Lockwood, who lives in the Chicago area. “I knew she wanted to be helpful, but I just kept kind of saying no.”

Despite her daughter’s hesitations, Loving, a two-time Boston marathoner and triathlon participant, was persistent. She accompanied her daughter to a fertility appointment that her husband was unable to attend.

“In the car before the appointment I had said, ‘Don’t say anything about it. Don’t make it weird,’” Lockwood said.

As the appointment came to a close, Loving voiced her desire to be her daughter’s gestational carrier to Dr. Kaplan.

“My immediate reaction was, ‘This is not a good thing,’” said Kaplan, who has done more than 20,000 in vitro fertilization procedures in the span of his 29-year career. “Normally a gestational carrier should be under 40 years, but in medicine you have to look at an individual and personalize it.”

View this post on Instagram

⁣ You can’t see...but big smiles behind the masks!⁣ ⁣ 𝙷𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚘 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚛𝚍 𝚝𝚛𝚒𝚖𝚎𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛!⁣ ⁣ In the beginning it felt like time was going so slow, weeks crept by...now they are flying! Even being so excited to meet her, wouldn’t mind them slowing down a little bit!⁣ ⁣ Growth study today and baby girl was looking super cute! We were giggling and laughing at her little features and comparing them to my husband and me. We had the ultrasound tech cracking up! We can’t wait for our 4D ultrasound coming up!⁣ ⁣ Delivery room thoughts have entered my brain lately and i’ve had some crazy dreams! What are your hospital bag must haves? Once we check in there’s no checking out, thanks to this crazy virus...making my lists now, any tips?

A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) on

Kaplan agreed to talk with his colleagues. He had Loving undergo rigorous testing while making no promises.

“We made her go through all these hoops to make sure she was as healthy as possible (and) as educated as possible about the risks involved,” Kaplan said. “We took it very seriously. Each of the physicians that saw her agreed this was unique. This is not something we would do regularly or advise people to do. This was absolutely exceptional.”

After Loving passed each test, she was given the green light to be her daughter and son-in-law’s gestational carrier.

Loyola University 21 hours ago

Chicago Woman Takes Bar Exam While in Labor, Gives Birth, Then Finishes Test

heart transplant Sep 25

After Enduring 3 Heart Attacks in 1 Year, Woman Receives Heart Transplant

“Fortunately she got pregnant the very first time with the very first embryo,” Kaplan said. “I’ve been with Breanna for years with so much trauma and intensity — the resilience was mind-boggling. If she did not have her mom, she wouldn't have a baby.”

Lockwood had chronicled her nearly four-year journey with infertility on her Instagram account before making the big announcement this summer.

“I shared my fertility journey publicly with strangers, but I hadn’t shared it with personal acquaintances in my life,” she said. “I had that Instagram account where I connected with strangers I knew I’d never meet. The morning I was putting it up with my personal story for everyone to know, I was a nervous wreck.”

In true mom fashion, Loving urged her daughter to “just hit the button” and post the news.

View this post on Instagram

They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child... ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, ...⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science...⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included...⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right...⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you...⠀ See you in November!

A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) on

“Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science... Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. MY MOM,” Lockwood shared in the post, which was met with mostly positive reactions from around the world.

“I would say 90% of the responses and feedback I get are fantastic and wonderful, but there are that 10% of internet trolls that have nasty things to say about whatever they can online,” Lockwood said. “I think a lot of it comes from lack of education where they don’t understand IVF or what a surrogate is, or they think this baby is my sister.”

View this post on Instagram

⁣ ＮＯ ＢＵＭＰ ＢＵＴ ＳＯ ＰＵＭＰＥＤ⁣⁣ Love this t-shirt i found on etsy!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Recently we completed a labor and delivery tour at one of our local hospitals! The nurses were sooo nice and super excited for us! It really made us feel good. I was in a puddle of tears (imagine that) with my OBGYN a few months back because with the virus situation, I didn’t think my husband would be able to come to the hospital for the birth. Typically for births only one support person is allowed, but since surrogacy is a unique situation, we both will be able to be in for the delivery! This was such a huge relief.. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ The nurses answered all our questions and we discussed a “birth plan”. I put that in quotes and say it lightly because we don’t have any expectations and plan to just go with the flow. With the exception of mom saying, “Epidural please ☝🏻“. Haha and I absolutely agree! Whew!⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ We talked about who the baby would go to first, and we’ve always discussed she will go straight to me. Talking about how that will look in the delivery room had me and my mamas eyes swelling up a bit. We are sometimes so alike it’s scary. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Fall weather started to creep into the midwest this week! Seeing pumpkins in the stores really starts to let me know November is right around the corner!⁣⁣ #surrogacyjourney #surrogategrandma #ivfjourney #surrogacyislove #mommyinfluencer #instagood #momsofinstagram #infertilityawareness #infertilitysupport #surrogacyannouncement #pregnancyjourney #ivfpregnancy #surrogatepregnancy

A post shared by Breanna Lockwood (@ivf.surrogacy.diary) on

As Loving’s due date inches closer, the mother-daughter team shares feelings of excitement mixed with nerves.

“I’m so ready,” Lockwood said. “We’re so lucky and fortunate that this was able to happen for us.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

SurrogateMomDaughterinfertility
Coronavirus Pandemic Local News Making It In The Bay Bay Area Revelations Bay Area Proud Digital Originals Press Here The Investigative Unit NBC Bay Area Responds News California U.S. & World Politics NBCLX Weather Weather Alerts Traffic Video Entertainment California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us