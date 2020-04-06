Monterey Bay Aquarium Has Beautiful Virtual Backgrounds

STICKING OUR FEET IN THE SAND? It's a pleasurable pursuit that we can dream of doing down the road. Same with waving at an otter, pointing out a gull swooping overhead, or feeling the ephemeral power of a sunset. These, however, are stay-at-home times, in the face of COVID-19, and experiencing Pacific sunsets, gulls overhead, schools of sardine, handsome penguins, and those adorable otters have to wait, at least in person. But you can still soak up the awesomeness of the ocean and its fin-rocking, beak-beautiful, tentacle-majestic animals by visiting them via the virtual Zoom backgrounds provided by the Monterey Bay Aquarium.

THE STUNNING BACKGROUNDS, which include a perfect sundown moment, anchovies darting around a kelp forest, a turtle in the aquarium's Open Sea exhibit, a peninsula-perfect rocky shoreline, sea nettles, and a clutch of marvelous moon jellies, all scenes that offer a bit of Pacific panache for any meeting you have to hop on. But you say you're not looking for a fresh Zoom backdrop for your face-to-face, screen-to-screen meet-ups, but rather something sweet for your screen? There are wallpapers that can add a bit of salty splendor to your desktop, your phone, and your social media pages, too. Do you dig seals, stilts, or bioluminescence? Find all of those watery wonders, and more, too, on the aquarium's backgrounds and wallpapers page.