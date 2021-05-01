Nearly $1 Million in Drugs, Guns, Nazi Paraphernalia Seized in Pa. Drug Bust

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday charges against a Northampton Borough couple after finding nearly $1 million in drugs and dozens of guns in a home Wednesday.
Shapiro released friday the arrest warrants for Christopher Weikert and Tara Gallucci who are now facing a slew of charges including Possession of Controlled Substances, Drug Paraphernalia, and Prohibited Firearms.
Agents from the Office of Attorney General’s Bureau of Narcotics Investigation executed a search warrant on the couple's home earlier this week, where they found 21.5 pounds of methamphetamine and 1,275 doses of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $972,475.
In addition, authorities also seized six ghost guns, four assault rifles, three handguns, and various ghost gun parts, along with Nazi paraphernalia.
"These traffickers were also carrying ghost guns, which are quickly becoming the weapon of choice for criminals and fueling the gun violence epidemic,” Attorney General Shapiro said in a statement.
During the raid, police say Gallucci, 34, was placed in custody though Weikert was able to escape and remains at large.