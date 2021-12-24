Woman Finds Xmas Gifts Stolen, Swapped With Dog Food, Trash After Paris to Boston Flight

A New Hampshire mom said all her Christmas presents were stolen from a checked bag on a flight from Paris to Boston this month.

The bag had been full of presents she had bought over 11 days in Italy, on what Gina Sheldon called her "Eat, Pray, Love" trip. But when she opened the suitcase back home in Portsmouth, it was full of bags of dog food, trash, a can of men's shaving cream and dirty T-shirts -- apparently makeweights.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

"It was incredible. My first reaction was, wait, I took someone else's bag," she said.

Gone were the leather jackets, satchels and other gifts for her kids, family and friends after her Delta flight home, operated by AIr France. Sheldon was shocked and disappointed.

"How could this happen and what did I do wrong?" she thought.

Lifestyle expert Bethany Braun-Silva shares gifts that you can find in New England this holiday.

She said she spent hours trying to get through to Delta, whose flight she was on, but couldn't get an answer. After NBC10 Boston contacted Delta this week, the airline said in a statement they're working with Sheldon to make it right.

Delta has also called Sheldon and walked her through how to submit a claim for her stolen items.

"We apologize for this customer's experience following Air France flight 334. We have affirmatively connected with our partners at Air France and the customer to find a resolution," Delta said in a statement.

Sheldon said she appreciates that, knowing that all my be gone, but it's not all lost: "I went to a friend's house for a holiday party and I had all these different gifts to give them, and instead I walked in with a bottle of champagne and a good story."