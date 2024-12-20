What we learned as foul trouble costs Kings in loss to Lakers

BOX SCORE

SACRAMENTO – De’Aaron Fox had 26 points, five assists and three steals but was forced to the bench because of foul trouble for a long stretch in the second half, and the Kings lost to the Los Angeles Lakers 113-100 on Thursday at Golden 1 Center.

Domantas Sabonis chipped in with 18 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists on a night when Lakers star LeBron James became the NBA’s career leader for regular-season minutes played.

Malik Monk continued to shine in a starting role with 17 points. Keegan Murrary added 10 points and seven rebounds while DeMar DeRozan scored 10.

It is the Kings’ first loss at home to the Lakers in nearly two years and prevented Sacramento (13-15) from getting back to .500.

Here are the takeaways from Thursday’s game:

Monk Provides Lift In Second

The Kings didn’t have much flow to their offense and trailed by 14 until Monk got going in the second quarter.

‘Lik is peak entertainment 🍿



pic.twitter.com/RFOsrXrXNw — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 20, 2024

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. >Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The runner-up for the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year award last season, Monk connected on 5 of 7 attempts from the floor including a pair of clean 3-pointers that helped Sacramento get within 62-58 by halftime. He finished the game shooting 7 of 15 but was only 3-for-10 behind the arc.

Malik, you are cleared for takeoff 🛫



pic.twitter.com/4iTsVc62ya — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) December 20, 2024

Holding It Down In The Key

Sacramento responded to Mike Brown’s call for better interior defense, limiting Los Angeles to 44 points in the paint. That’s still too many for Brown’s liking, but it was infinitely better than the 76 points that the Nuggets poured in on Monday.

Fox Foul Troubles

The Kings had things clicking in the third quarter before Fox picked up his fifth foul and then spent the final 6:47 minutes of the quarter on the bench. Without its starting point guard, Sacramento’s offense cooled and the Lakers pulled away to take a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

The Kings made a semi run to get close but having to sit Fox at a key time in the game was critical.

Download and follow The Deuce & Mo Podcast