Feds Approve Country's First Major Offshore Wind Farm in Mass.

The Vineyard Wind project, south of Martha's Vineyard near Cape Cod, would be the first utility-scale wind power development in federal waters

An offshore wind project off Massachusetts that would create 800 megawatts of electricity, enough to power 400,000 homes, was approved by the federal government.

The $2 billion project was approved Tuesday. It is a critical piece of the Biden administration's plan to grow renewable energy in the U.S.

A long-debated wind farm is closer to becoming a reality in the waters off Martha's Vineyard.

