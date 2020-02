Bernie Madoff, the notorious Ponzi schemer, says that he is dying, and is seeking an early release from prison on compassionate grounds.

A lawyer for Madoff, in a new legal filing, says the fraudster has “less than 18 months to live.”

Madoff currently is serving a 150-year prison sentence in a North Carolina federal facility.

