Catholic Church

What is the origin and meaning of the Virgin of Guadalupe?

According to a researcher from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, there are three theories that explain where the name of the Virgin comes from

By Ivón Espitia and Telemundo

Many people around the world celebrate the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe every year on Dec. 12. Believers travel from different countries to honor her and ask for a miracle, but very few know the meaning of the name Guadalupe. 

According to a researcher from the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), there are three theories that explain where the name of the Virgin, also known as the Morenita del Tepeyac, comes from, since, despite being the patron saint of Mexicans, the celebration expands to different countries.

“There are three versions of the etymology of Guadalupe. The most accurate is the one that comes from the Arabic phrase Wad-al-luben which means hidden river, but another suggests that it is a combination of Arabic and Latin. Wad, which is a river, and lupus, which is the Latin for wolf, which results in a river of wolves,” explained María Alicia Meyer, researcher at the UNAM Historical Research Institute.

Latino Dec 12, 2020

'We Need Hope': Latino Catholics Commemorate Virgen de Guadalupe Through Virtual Events

Farmworkers Oct 22, 2020

Symbol of Hope and Faith Visits SoCal Field Workers Who Are Persevering Through the Pandemic

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

"Which is a little strange, but this was in reference to the animals that could be in the sanctuary in Spain. And a third is that it also has a Nahuatl root which is the Spanish version of coatlaxopeuh which is the one that crushes the snake,” Meyer added.

The researcher commented that she leans towards the Arabic version because the image of Guadalupe reflects the devotional roots that are venerated in the Royal Monastery of Santa María de Guadalupe in Spain, and for which the conquerors had great devotion. It has been a sanctuary of great importance since the 14th century.

The Virgin of Guadalupe is also known by other names such as the Virgin Mary of Guadalupe, Santa María de Guadalupe, the Virgin of Tepeyac or the indigenous name Tonantzin Guadalupe.

This article tagged under:

Catholic Church
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us