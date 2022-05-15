Passenger Who Landed Plane Describes Jumping Into Action When Aircraft Took a Nosedive

In an exclusive interview with TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, the passenger who landed a plane after his pilot fell unconscious last week recounted the alarming experience.

Darren Harrison, 39, was flying on a single-engine Cessna plane from the Bahamas to Florida with a friend when the pilot experienced a medical emergency and passed out, leaving Harrison, who had no flying experience, to land the plane.

Harrison told Guthrie that he quickly understood how much danger he and his fellow passenger were in.

"By the time I had moved forward to the front of the airplane, I realized that we had now gone into a dive at a very fast rate," Harrison says, in a preview clip of their exclusive conversation. "All I saw, when I came up the front, was water out the right window, and I knew it was coming quick. Very, very quickly."

"I grabbed the controls ... and slowly started to pull back on the stick and turn the airplane," Harrison said, adding that his decision was based on "common sense" from being on airplanes.

In an earlier preview clip, Harrison revealed to Savannah that he had felt calm during the scary incident.

“I was pretty calm and collected the whole time because I knew it was a life or death situation," he said. "Either you do what you have to do to control the situation or you’re gonna die. And that’s what I did.”

