PG&E Execs Got Big Bonuses for Meeting Safety Goals

PG&E paid top execs $17 million in bonuses from 2012 to 2017, partly for meeting safety goals despite the fact that the company's poor maintenance has been linked to deadly fires

By Gretchen Morgenson

Executives at troubled utility Pacific Gas & Electric, whose bankruptcy plan was just rejected by California Gov. Gavin Newsom for failing to address long-term safety issues, received millions in bonuses in recent years based in part on meeting safety goals, an NBC News investigation found.

State regulators have identified a years-long pattern of poor maintenance at PG&E that violated state regulations and led to the deadliest fire in California history, 2018's Camp Fire, which killed 85 people.

But from 2012 to 2017, PG&E paid its five top executives roughly $17 million in bonuses, including special payments for exceeding public and employee safety benchmarks, Securities and Exchange Commission filings show. Every year during that period, except 2016, PG&E's executive pay was boosted by safety performance that the company said had exceeded its goals. During most of that period, the utility, which serves more than 5 million households in central and northern California, was paying off more than $1 billion in penalties and fines for the 2010 San Bruno pipeline explosion, which killed eight people.

The former top executives at PG&E who received the bonuses either declined to comment, did not return phone calls or could not be reached.

