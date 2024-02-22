Philadelphia man charged with shoving officer in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

A Philadelphia man has been arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges related to conduct during the U.S. Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kenneth Giusini, 67, was arrested Thursday in Philadelphia and has been charged with a felony offense of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder.

Giusini is also charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in the Capitol grounds, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol grounds.

Law enforcement authorities reviewed surveillance footage from the U.S. Capitol that showed Giusini entering the Capitol north door entrance, according to court documents.

Giusini was blocked by a line of officers from further entering the Capitol, and he stood in the hallway filming officers for more than a minute before officers were able to push Giusini and other rioters back out of the north door, police say.

As officers attempted to clear the rioters, body-warn camera footage showed Giusini allegedly approaching a doorway and shoving an officer.

Court documents say another officer removed Giusini from the area but he returned and continued to use his shoulder to push against police before being removed again.

More than 1,313 people have been charged in almost all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol in the 37 months since Jan. 6, 2021.

Almost 500 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

The investigation remains ongoing.