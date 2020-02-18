Photos of Pigeon and Chihuahua in NY Shelter for Pets With Disabilities Are Melting Hearts Worldwide

An upstate New York pet shelter has been flooded with positive messages and donations from all over the world after photos, seriously cute and "awww"-inducing photos, of a puppy and a pigeon were posted on its Facebook.

Lundy is an eight-week-old Chihuahua who's unable to walk and Herman is a pigeon who's unable to fly, according to The Mia Foundation, a nonprofit animal shelter in Hilton, New York, catered to those with congenital disorders and other disabilities.

Sue Rogers tells NBC-affiliate WHEC that she was tending to both of the animals last week when they ended up together in the dog bed. She thought the two unlikely friends looked adorable and decided to take photos for her foundation's Facebook page.

"I see a new friendship blooming ❤️," she wrote on the social media post that has been shared over 43,000 times.

Rogers was right about them being cute together but she didn't know that she'd be getting loving messages from all over the world after she posted the photos.

"I’ve been inundated with requests to share the story behind the Lundy and Herman pictures from all over the world the last 48 hours. From Mexico to Italy, Australia, Russia, UK, and more," the foundation said in an update on Sunday.

Rogers told WHEC that the Mia Foundation has been taking care of Herman for over a year ago as a permanent resident. The pigeon is unable to fly possibly due to a virus or a brain injury, she said.

As for Lundy, the tiny pup arrived last month and the shelter is working on finding out why he's unable to walk with his back legs.