Places to Watch Fireworks July 4th, 2020

This year, the best place to watch the Fourth of July fireworks might be from the comfort of your own home!

Due the coronavirus pandemic and increasing cases around the country, public health experts and government officials are urging people to stay home and avoid crowds.

If you're looking to watch Fourth of July fireworks online or on live TV, we've gathered up some of the best places to watch from home!

What are the biggest fireworks shows to watch?

Two of the most iconic fireworks displays in the country will go on, with some tweaks.

The annual Macy's Fourth of July fireworks have already started with several small displays across New York City. They began on June 29 and last just five minutes to avoid drawing crowds. The grand finale will take place on July 4.

In Washington, D.C., the annual "A Capitol Fourth" broadcast will air a star-studded concert event with performers from across the country. Hosted by Vanessa Williams and John Stamos, the event was pre-taped. Finally, another fireworks display will sparkle over the country's capital city, with more cameras than ever reportedly being used to capture every moment.

In Boston, the show starts with "A Boston Pops Salute to Our Heroes" concert, paying tribute to frontline workers and those who passed away during the pandemic. Once the concert ends, fireworks will be launched from seven barges stationed in the middle of the Charles River.

Where to watch

With the coronavirus pandemic limiting gatherings and public officials urging people to celebrate the holiday at home, the best way to see the fireworks is at home.

The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will air on NBC in a celebration hosted by TODAY's Craig Melvin. Streaming services including Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, FuboTV, and AT&T TV Now will all carry the event, or you can just tune in to your local NBC channel.

A Capitol Fourth will be broadcast on PBS, or you can listen in on NPR member stations around the country. U.S. troops serving overseas can tune in via the American Forces Network. It will also stream on the PBS website and on the channel's Facebook and YouTube pages. If you can't watch it live, catch up later on Video on Demand from July 4 to July 18.

The three-hour Boston Pops event is not live, but can be watched on Bloomberg Television, streamed online, or listened to on Bloomberg Radio.

When to tune in

The big displays will start later in the evening.

A Capitol Fourth will begin broadcasting at 8:00 p.m. ET and end at 9:30 p.m.

The Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks will begin at the same time, but last just five minutes instead of the typical 25-minute show.

The Boston "Salute to Our Heroes" show starts at 8:00 p.m. ET and ends around 10:30 p.m. The fireworks will be launched shortly afterward, with the show lasting about 20 minutes and ending around 11:00 p.m.

What about local shows?

If you're looking for a fireworks show near you this weekend, check local listings and channels to see if any displays will be broadcast!

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:



