Video shows driver losing wig, avoiding getting hit by cars during chase in SoCal

The utility truck came to a smoking stop on the 91 Freeway, which prompted the driver to run across the lanes and toward a Denny's restaurant to evade officers.

By Karla Rendon

A driver led police on a multi-county pursuit and narrowly avoided getting hit by cars after running on a freeway while trying to evade officers in Corona.

The chase began sometime before 8:45 p.m. Monday after La Habra police received a report of a possibly stolen utility vehicle. The roughly hour-long chase escalated after officers surrounded the vehicle in a parking lot in Corona. However, the driver refused to cease and reversed into a police cruiser in order to break free.

With the hood of the vehicle smoking, the driver traveled on the wrong way of the 91 Freeway, ultimately coming to a stop in the middle of the lanes. Refusing to surrender to officers, the driver then darted across the freeway, jumping over the center median that separated the east and west lanes of the 91.

After safely making their way on the other side of the freeway, the driver, losing their wig in the process, then ran into a Denny's restaurant in an effort to evade officers. After some time, officers made an arrest in the restaurant.

Police have not released the name of the driver nor detail what charges they could potentially face.

