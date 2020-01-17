Police Release Security Video of Bar Shooting; Suspect Sought

Police Friday released security video of a shooting in a bar in the Westlake area that left a man wounded, and sought public help to solve the crime.

The shooting occurred about 12:50 a.m. on Jan. 4 in the 2700 block of West Seventh Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

"The male victim … became involved in an argument with the suspect," a police statement said. "During the argument, the suspect drew a firearm from his waistband and shot the victim."

The wounded man was treated at a hospital and released. The gunman was described as Hispanic, about 35-40 years of age, about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing about 180 pounds.

He was wearing a black hat, black T-shirt, and gray pants.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call detectives at 213-484-3660; 877-LAPD-247; or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.