‘Pupchella' Trots Into Paséa Hotel & Spa

What to Know Sunday, March 27 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$50 admission; $120 VIP; $10 valet

Fido-focused vendors, live tunes, costume contests, treats, more

FESTIVAL FIDOS: Dogs are known for lovingly lounging on our laps as we listen to a favorite album again and again and again. Our pups kindly don't make a peep as we set about memorizing the lyrics, revisiting the parts of the melody that make our hearts soar, and replaying it all because we can't get enough. But while our canines might take in the artists we adore as we're spending quality time at home together, they're not known for heading out onto the festival circuit. Rather, our pooches stay with members of the household, or a trusted friend, while we go catch that band we can't miss. But sometimes, if things are a bit lucky, and more than a little whimsical, a Fido-focused festival comes along with the style and flair that are synonymous with major music happenings, and some sunshine, too (another fabulous festival feature).

PUPCHELLA... will boast those sunshiny vibes, and live music, and a dressy element, too, and as the name suggests, it is a gathering for the four-footed among us, as well as the pup-loving humans accompanying the guests of honor. Paséa Hotel & Spa in Huntington Beach is the spot, a place that has become well-known for its canine-cute complement of pet amenities, perks found in-room and elsewhere around the property. The daytime event, which will wag its tail to the live tuneage from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on March 27, will include costume contests (yep, there shall be prizes), vendors (for sure, the items for sale will be themed to animals), games, and, be still our hound-loving hearts, dog adoptions, too. Also bark-worthy: The floppy-ear'd cutie pies in attendance will have treats to gnaw upon, while people can purchase sips and bites.

YOU SAY YOU'RE STAYING OVER? Ask about the Puppy Playcation offer, which, you bet, includes a pair of tickets to Pupchella.